Suspend GO No. 20 on local status: CPM to AP government

VIJAYAWADA: The CPM has urged the State government to suspend GO No. 20, which alters the local status criteria for higher education admissions, and continue the existing local status policy. The demand follows confusion and concern among students and parents caused by the new rules.

Under Article 371(D) of the Constitution, a three-region system ensured equal education and employment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Post-bifurcation, a Presidential Order extended this for 10 years, but its validity ended last year.

Telangana has since treated Andhra students as non-locals, while Andhra Pradesh issued GO No. 20 on May 21, 2025, classifying students who studied one of the last four years outside the State as non-locals. This has sparked widespread unrest.

Additionally, proving local status now requires parents to provide a residential certificate showing 10 years of residence in Andhra Pradesh or study certificates proving 10 years of education in the State, it said.

The CPM criticised the government for implementing these changes without public awareness or consultation.