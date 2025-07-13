Alert in ASR as Godavari crosses danger mark

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A high alert has been issued in several mandals of Alluri Sitaramaraju (ASR) and Eluru districts after the Godavari river at Bhadrachalam crossed the 41-feet mark on Saturday. Chinturu, Yetapaka, VR Puram, Devipatnam, Kunavaram (ASR), and Velerupadu, Kukkunur (Eluru) are on alert as flood discharge reached 8.50 lakh cusecs at Polavaram and 7.50 lakh cusecs at Dowleswaram Barrage.

The water level at the Polavaram spillway stood at 31.430 meters, while it was 10.70 feet at the barrage. Eluru Collector K Vetri Selvi said people in flood-prone villages are being evacuated to safer locations.

In flood-hit Repakagommu village, 253 families were shifted to a rehabilitation colony at Taduvai village. Relief camps have been set up with essential amenities including food, drinking water, and medical services.

A medical camp was also set up at the Dacharam rehabilitation centre. She added that life jackets and divers are in place in vulnerable areas.

In ASR district, Chintur ITDA officials visited flood-hit Kunavaram and VR Puram mandals and urged residents to move once the first warning is issued at Bhadrachalam.

SDRF teams were deployed in Velerupadu and Kukkunur mandals on Saturday evening. Selvi said 35 SDRF personnel are stationed in each of the two mandals to support evacuation and relief. Jangareddygudem RDO MV Ramana and DRDA PD Vijayaraju are overseeing operations.