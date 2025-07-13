Five Andhra cities win Swachh Awards 2024

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has once again made a mark on the national stage by securing multiple honours in the prestigious Swachh Survekshan Awards 2024 as Super Swachh League Cities, reaffirming its commitment to cleanliness and urban sanitation.

Five municipal corporations from the State have been selected for awards across different population-based and special categories.

The awards will be presented by the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and the Minister for Power at a grand ceremony in New Delhi on July 17. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu congratulated the Municipal Department, Collectors, Municipal Commissioners, officers, sanitation workers, and citizens for AP’s shining performance in the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2024-25. “These awards further highlight the impact of the Swachh Andhra Swarna Andhra Mission,” he said.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Ponguru Narayana will receive the awards on behalf of the State and the winning civic bodies. In the Super Swachh League Awards (Population Based Category), Vijayawada Municipal Corporation has been honoured in the category of cities with a population of over 10 lakh. Vijayawada Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi said, “This achievement has been made possible solely because of our citizens, sanitation workers, and staff.”