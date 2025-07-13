Five Andhra cities win Swachh Awards 2024

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has once again made a mark on the national stage by securing multiple honours in the prestigious Swachh Survekshan Awards 2024 as Super Swachh League Cities, reaffirming its commitment to cleanliness and urban sanitation.
Five municipal corporations from the State have been selected for awards across different population-based and special categories.
The awards will be presented by the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and the Minister for Power at a grand ceremony in New Delhi on July 17. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu congratulated the Municipal Department, Collectors, Municipal Commissioners, officers, sanitation workers, and citizens for AP’s shining performance in the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2024-25. “These awards further highlight the impact of the Swachh Andhra Swarna Andhra Mission,” he said.
Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Ponguru Narayana will receive the awards on behalf of the State and the winning civic bodies. In the Super Swachh League Awards (Population Based Category), Vijayawada Municipal Corporation has been honoured in the category of cities with a population of over 10 lakh. Vijayawada Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi said, “This achievement has been made possible solely because of our citizens, sanitation workers, and staff.”
VMC Commissioner Dhyanachandra HM added, “This award belongs not only to Vijayawada but to the entire State of Andhra Pradesh.” The Guntur Municipal Corporation has been selected in the category of cities with a population between 3 lakh and less than 10 lakh, while the Tirupati Municipal Corporation has been recognised in the category of 50,000 to 3 lakh population. Guntur Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu expressed delight over the recognition, and Tirupati Municipal Corporation’s initiatives like 24/7 sanitation and bio-gas production highlight its sustainable approach. In the Ministerial Award (Special Category), Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) , and Rajahmundry Municipal Corporation have bagged the honours at the State Level.
On the occasion, GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg expressed happiness and reaffirmed the commitment to make Visakhapatnam a clean, and beautiful city. Narayana praised the collective efforts of Commissioners, municipal staff, local representatives, and citizens in achieving this recognition. He stated that the State government is committed to making all urban areas clean, green, and livable. The awards come as a strong validation of Andhra Pradesh’s strategy in prioritising urban development and environmental sustainability through people’s participation.