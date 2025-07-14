Driver murder case: Accused blame Srikalahasti MLA, allege conspiracy

TIRUPATI: Known for its spiritual serenity, the temple town of Srikalahasti has turned into the epicentre of high-voltage political activity after the murder of Srinivasulu alias Rayadu, personal driver of former Jana Sena Srikalahasti Assembly constituency in-charge Vinutha Kota.

It may be recalled that the former Jana Sena leader and her husband, along with several other accused, were arrested by the Greater Chennai Police on Saturday.

The incident has also triggered a fierce political blame game between the coalition partners–TDP and Jana Sena– in the Srikalahasti constituency.

During the remand proceedings after their arrests in Chennai, Vinutha and her husband, Chandrababu, allegedly pointed fingers at Srikalahasti TDP MLA Bojjala Sudheer Reddy, accusing him of orchestrating a conspiracy to curb Vinutha’s growing influence in the constituency. The accusations have sent shockwaves across political circles, given the dynamics between the JSP and TDP in the temple town.

Responding to the accusations, MLA Bojjala Sudheer Reddy denied involvement of any political party in the case and condemned the murder of Rayadu, stating, “It is deeply saddening. This murder is tragic, and it should not be linked to politics. Law will take its course.” He also expressed his condolences to the deceased’s family.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu police handed over the mortal remains of Rayadu to his family in Subbanaidu Kandiga of Tirupati district on Sunday. The final rites were performed subsequently.

As per the local sources, the C3 Seven Wells police are gathering scientific and forensic evidence to unravel the murder mystery and to determine the circumstances of Rayadu’s death and any links to Vinutha Kota and her husband. The case has drawn attention due to the political affiliations.