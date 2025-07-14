FMGs seek clarity after Andhra Pradesh HC relief for a student

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court’s (HC) landmark judgment in favour of Foreign Medical Graduate (FMG) Mitta Vamsi has brought hope to hundreds of FMGs in the State facing prolonged delays in obtaining permanent registration.
However, uncertainty looms as the Andhra Pradesh Medical Council (APMC) has not offered clarity regarding similarly placed students.
While the council has agreed to implement the order for Vamsi alone, it has remained silent on pending cases, fuelling frustration and suspicion among students and stakeholders.
Allegations suggest that the delays may not be merely procedural but possibly driven by undisclosed intentions that are jeopardising the careers of many deserving graduates. Hundreds of FMGs have been continuing their agitation since June 30, stating that their protest will continue until justice is served.
Speaking to The New Indian Express, Jaggumantri Laxmi Niharika and Nadigantti Sonia, graduates of Bicol Christian College of Medicine, Philippines, said, “Our Philippine internships should be accepted under the NMC’s July 30, 2020, notice. The High Court has ruled clearly in the Katta Vamsi case. We urge APMC to act without delay.”
Bathini Jessy Manisha, from Yerevan State Medical University, Armenia, told The New Indian Express, “I stayed in India during COVID only from March to September 2020. I don’t fall under APMC’s rejection criteria. I demand that my compensation certificate be accepted without additional restrictions.”
The Andhra Pradesh Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (APNA), which has been backing the FMGs for over a month, welcomed the verdict. Dr AV Subba Reddy, State President of APNA, said the judgment validates APNA’s long-standing position on FMG eligibility and fair treatment.
He criticised APMC for its delays and termed its directive to colleges not to issue internship certificates as a “deliberate and targeted action.”
“If colleges issue a certificate confirming a one-year internship, APMC has no right to question its authenticity. If doubts exist, they must verify it officially, not at the cost of students’ careers,” he said.
He urged the council to issue permanent registrations within two to three days to all eligible candidates, as done in Vamsi’s case.
APNA reiterated its appeal, stating that many FMGs, especially from economically weaker sections, have endured mental, financial, and professional hardships.
“Some have had to take up unrelated jobs. Granting registration is the least the system can do to correct this injustice,” said Dr. Subba Reddy.
APMC Chairman Dr Sreehari Rao confirmed that the High Court’s order has been forwarded to the National Medical Commission (NMC).
“We will issue permanent registration to the student who got a favorable verdict after receiving the opinion from NMC. We are also reviewing other cases where students have approached the court. As of now, there is no plan to challenge the order at Division Bench,” he added.
However, he did not commit to extending the same relief to over 475 similar cases, which remains a major concern.