FMGs seek clarity after Andhra Pradesh HC relief for a student

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court’s (HC) landmark judgment in favour of Foreign Medical Graduate (FMG) Mitta Vamsi has brought hope to hundreds of FMGs in the State facing prolonged delays in obtaining permanent registration.

However, uncertainty looms as the Andhra Pradesh Medical Council (APMC) has not offered clarity regarding similarly placed students.

While the council has agreed to implement the order for Vamsi alone, it has remained silent on pending cases, fuelling frustration and suspicion among students and stakeholders.

Allegations suggest that the delays may not be merely procedural but possibly driven by undisclosed intentions that are jeopardising the careers of many deserving graduates. Hundreds of FMGs have been continuing their agitation since June 30, stating that their protest will continue until justice is served.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Jaggumantri Laxmi Niharika and Nadigantti Sonia, graduates of Bicol Christian College of Medicine, Philippines, said, “Our Philippine internships should be accepted under the NMC’s July 30, 2020, notice. The High Court has ruled clearly in the Katta Vamsi case. We urge APMC to act without delay.”

Bathini Jessy Manisha, from Yerevan State Medical University, Armenia, told The New Indian Express, “I stayed in India during COVID only from March to September 2020. I don’t fall under APMC’s rejection criteria. I demand that my compensation certificate be accepted without additional restrictions.”