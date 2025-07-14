Heavy rain brings respite to Visakhapatnam after days of heat

VISAKHAPATNAM: Heavy rain lashed Visakhapatnam on Sunday, offering much-needed relief from the persistent heat and humidity. The rains came after a dry spell, bringing down temperatures and offering temporary comfort to city residents.

According to data from the Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society (APSDPS), the Seethammadhara area recorded the highest rainfall in the city with 34 mm. It was followed by Pendurthy at 18 mm and Dharapalem at 2.5 mm. Across the state, Mumchingiputtu in the Alluri Sitarama Raju district recorded the highest rainfall of the day with 50 mm, followed by Srungavarapu Kota in Vizianagaram at 44 mm.

However, the sudden downpour also caused water stagnation in several low-lying areas of Visakhapatnam. The interior lanes of KRM Colony, Convent Junction, and their neighbourhoods were inundated, leading to brief traffic disruptions and inconvenience to residents.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Amaravati Centre, a cyclonic circulation present over the northwest Bay of Bengal and the northern Odisha coast has extended up to 5.8 km above mean sea level. It is expected to develop into a low-pressure area in the next 24 hours, likely influencing weather over coastal Andhra Pradesh and nearby regions.

The IMD has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema. Wind speeds ranging between 30-40 kmph are also expected in some areas. Additionally, the department has predicted heavy rain in isolated parts of South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on July 18 and 19.

Authorities have advised residents in low-lying areas to remain alert.