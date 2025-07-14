No road access: Tribal woman forced to deliver under tree in Anakapalle

VISAKHAPATNAM: A 22-year-old pregnant woman was forced to give birth to a baby girl under a tamarind tree in the Anakapalle district due to the absence of road connectivity.
The woman, Pangi Sai, had to be carried in a doli (makeshift stretcher) for four kilometres to reach medical help from a remote hilltop village, Losingi, in Arla panchayat of Rolugunta mandal in Anakapalle district.
Sai, who was in labour with her second child, was carried by her husband, Sundar Rao and family members to YB Patnam, where she delivered the baby. Later, she was taken to Buchayyapeta Primary Health Centre (PHC) by ambulance. The village is home to 70 families from a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG), with a population of around 290.
According to tribal leader K Govind Rao, the Anakapalle District Collector had sanctioned Rs 2.5 crore under the MGNREGS to build a blacktop road from YB Patnam to Losingi via Pedagaruvu.
“However, the work was stalled midway, reportedly due to the government not clearing contractor bills. Heavy rains further damaged the partially built road and side drains, making the village inaccessible by ambulance,” he claimed.
Speaking to TNIE, he said that despite visits by officials such as the RDO of Narsipatnam, DEO, MEO, and MPDO, road construction has not resumed.
“Due to poor road access, Anganwadi and community health workers rarely visit the village. Expectant mothers receive no health counselling or prenatal check-ups. In the past, a child died in Pedagaruvu while being carried in a doli. Though funds have been approved, a lack of coordination between departments has stalled progress. Villagers still walk 8 km to Rajannapeta just to collect ration supplies,” he elaborated, adding, “The village has 20 children and six new mothers, but no awareness sessions have been held by ICDS officials so far. In one incident, a child named Killo Adham (1) died without timely medical help.”
Earlier this year, the District Collector and local MLA visited Losingi partly on foot and partly by vehicle to observe the ground situation. However, locals say there has been no progress since.
Govind Rao noted that while authorities advise pregnant women from agency areas to admit themselves to hospitals a month before delivery, most do not feel comfortable staying there. “They rely on traditional medicines and only turn to hospitals as a last option,” he told this news paper.