ODOP: Andhra Pradesh government gets awards for ten products

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has earned national acclaim by bagging 10 prestigious awards under the One District – One Product (ODOP) initiative, highlighting its rich handlooms, handicrafts, and agricultural heritage.

Special Chief Secretary (Handlooms and Textiles) RP Sisodia announced that seven awards were clinched for handloom and handicraft products, two for agriculture-based products, and one in the interstate ODOP category.

The awards will be presented by Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal at a ceremony at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Monday.

The award-winning products include Bobbili Veena (Vizianagaram), Etikoppaka toys (Anakapalli), Peddapuram silk sarees (Kakinada), Chirala silk sarees (Bapatla), Venkatagiri sarees (Tirupati), Narasapur crochet lace (West Godavari), and Dharmavaram silk sarees (Sri Sathya Sai district).

From the agricultural sector, Guntur chilli and Srikakulam cashew were recognised. The interstate ODOP award details will be revealed during the ceremony. Collectors and artisans from the respective districts have already gone to New Delhi to receive the awards.