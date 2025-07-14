ODOP: Andhra Pradesh government gets awards for ten products

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has earned national acclaim by bagging 10 prestigious awards under the One District – One Product (ODOP) initiative, highlighting its rich handlooms, handicrafts, and agricultural heritage.
Special Chief Secretary (Handlooms and Textiles) RP Sisodia announced that seven awards were clinched for handloom and handicraft products, two for agriculture-based products, and one in the interstate ODOP category.
The awards will be presented by Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal at a ceremony at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Monday.
The award-winning products include Bobbili Veena (Vizianagaram), Etikoppaka toys (Anakapalli), Peddapuram silk sarees (Kakinada), Chirala silk sarees (Bapatla), Venkatagiri sarees (Tirupati), Narasapur crochet lace (West Godavari), and Dharmavaram silk sarees (Sri Sathya Sai district).
From the agricultural sector, Guntur chilli and Srikakulam cashew were recognised. The interstate ODOP award details will be revealed during the ceremony. Collectors and artisans from the respective districts have already gone to New Delhi to receive the awards.
Plans to expand ODOP framework in State
Speaking at a press conference at Penukonda in Sri Sathya Sai district on Sunday, Minister for BC & EWS Welfare, Handlooms and Textiles S Savita attributed this achievement to the TDP-led NDA government’s efforts under the leadership of CM Chandrababu Naidu.
She noted that within a year of the coalition government’s formation, Andhra Pradesh has gained national recognition, highlighting Naidu’s commitment to reviving traditional crafts and rural livelihoods. Sisodia echoed this, emphasising the government’s focus on promoting local handicrafts and empowering artisans. “The State is actively working to expand the ODOP framework to include more products with the Chief Minister advocating for recognition of Kadapa banana, Chittoor tomato, and Anantapur groundnut. This initiative aims to ensure every district in the State is represented by a signature product, boosting local economies,” he said.
Special training programmes are being conducted to enhance artisans’ skills, and the ODOP awards are expected to boost the sales of the products, infusing enthusiasm among weavers and craftsmen.
To further support the handloom sector, the government will launch a free electricity scheme on August 7, 2025, coinciding with National Handloom Day. Handloom weavers will get 200 units of free power per month, while powerloom operators will get 500 units under the scheme. Additionally, thrift fund contributions for weavers will be released, fulfilling pre-election promises of Naidu and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh.
The State is also expanding its marketing network with 97 APCO showrooms currently operational, and plans to set up more to enhance visibility of handloom products. E-commerce platforms are being leveraged to boost sales, ensuring economic stability for weavers. The ODOP awards are expected to strengthen AP’s traditional textile ecosystem, and position its products prominently on the national stage, she added.