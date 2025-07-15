State government backs APADCL for Rs 1k crore loan

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has approved a proposal by the Andhra Pradesh Airports Development Corporation Limited (APADCL) to extend a guarantee to obtain a Rs 1,000 crore loan to fund land acquisition and external infrastructure at key airport projects.

The funds will support works at Kuppam, Dagadarthi, and Srikakulam airports (land acquisition and infrastructure), as well as external infrastructure for Amaravati airport.

The loan will also cover viability gap funding (VGF) and help clear urgent liabilities of APADCL.

Infrastructure and Investment Department Secretary N Yuvaraj issued the orders on Monday with several conditions.