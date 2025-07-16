Andhra government sets target of 10 lakh jobs in IT, Electronics sectors

VIJAYAWADA: HRD, IT and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh announced the State government’s ambitious target of creating 10 lakh jobs in the IT, electronics, data centres and Global Capability Centres (GCCs) over the next four years.

Chairing a review meeting with the top brass of the IT and RTGS (Real-Time Governance Society) departments at his Undavalli residence on Tuesday, he revealed that 95 leading companies have expressed interest in investing `1 lakh crore in the State.

He directed the officials to fast-track permissions and provide necessary support to tech-giants TCS and Cognizant, which have also been allotted land in Visakhapatnam, to ensure the early commencement of operations.

Recalling the recently inked pacts with ANSR and Sattva during his Bangalore visit, which could generate about 35,000 jobs, Lokesh stressed the need to have coworking spaces in all districts to attract small and mid-sized companies.

Reiterating support to foster startups and innovation, Lokesh announced the upcoming Ratan Tata Innovation Hub and regional spokes in Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Tirupati, and Anantapur.

He also directed the officials to prioritise creating the necessary infrastructure for the Amaravati Quantum Valley.

On the Orvakal Drone City, Lokesh set a one-year deadline, asserting the utility of the technology, particularly during emergencies such as Budameru floods, and proposed monthly district-level awareness events.