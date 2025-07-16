Improve infrastructure in ST colonies, Collector tells officials in Andhra

Andhra Pradesh

Officers were asked to prepare village-wise action plans to expedite construction, ensuring beneficiaries complete works promptly to facilitate bill clearance.
Prakasam district Collector A Thameem Ansariya along with the Joint Collector R Gopala Krishna, MLA Kandula Narayana Reddy.
ONGOLE: Prakasam Collector Thameem Ansariya emphasised the urgent need to improve infrastructure in all Scheduled Tribe habitations, especially those under the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) limits. She directed officials to prioritise essential facilities and ensure swift implementation of welfare schemes.

During a special review meeting held at the Collectorate on Tuesday, the Collector assessed the progress of various tribal welfare initiatives, including PM Jan Man and Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA). She instructed ITDA officials to coordinate with other departments to provide road connectivity, electricity, drinking water, Anganwadi centers, domestic gas connections, mobile medical units, and telecom infrastructure in tribal villages.

The Collector stressed the importance of regular monitoring and field-level supervision of housing schemes. Officers were asked to prepare village-wise action plans to expedite construction, ensuring beneficiaries complete works promptly to facilitate bill clearance. She assured that government funds are ready for release and urged officials to resolve technical issues soon.

