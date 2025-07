VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam has secured the top spot in LinkedIn’s inaugural ‘Cities on the Rise’ report, which identifies India’s fastest-growing non-metro cities in terms of professional opportunities. The report, released on Tuesday, highlights the city’s emergence as a major hub for industry, employment, and innovation.

According to the report, Visakhapatnam’s growth is being driven by a strengthening technology ecosystem and the increasing presence of major pharmaceutical and data companies.

The Andhra Pradesh government’s push for infrastructure development has also played a key role in the city’s transformation. Top employers contributing to Visakhapatnam’s professional landscape include Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Miracle Software Systems Inc., and Laurus Labs Limited. The city’s growing industrial base and talent inflow have made it a preferred destination for professionals seeking opportunities outside metro regions.

Welcoming the recognition, Visakhapatnam MP Mathukumilli Sribharat said the ranking reflects the combined efforts of the government, industries, and the local workforce.

Vijayawada ranks third in ‘Cities on the Rise’ report

”This is a proud moment for every resident of Visakhapatnam. The ranking is a recognition of the steps being taken to promote job creation, innovation, and sustainable urban development in the city. With continuous investment in infrastructure and digital growth, Visakhapatnam is on the path to becoming one of India’s most liveable and future-ready cities,” he said.

The report also features Vijayawada at number three, noting its shift from a cultural and pilgrimage centre to a growing IT and business destination.

Leading employers in Vijayawada include HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services, and Infosys. Commenting on the overall performance of Andhra Pradesh in the report, Sribharat said, “The rise of both Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada shows the state’s growing role in the national economy. As sectors like IT, pharmaceuticals, logistics, and green industries expand, Andhra Pradesh is emerging as a model for balanced and inclusive urban development.” The ‘Cities on the Rise’ report is based on hiring patterns, talent migration, and job market trends across India’s Tier-2 cities.