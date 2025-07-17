By 2047, AP will be the best State in India, asserts CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu released the report ‘Towards Swarna Andhra Pradesh@2047’, a comprehensive blueprint for the State’s economic development, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Prepared by the high-level Task Force for Economic Development, in collaboration with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the report outlines a transformative vision to position AP as India’s leading State by 2047.

Reflecting on his earlier Vision 2020 initiative, he noted that AP had successfully achieved its targets, and is now setting even more ambitious goals. He emphasised that Swarna Andhra Vision aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Viksit Bharat 2047.

“By 2047, AP will be the best State in India, meeting international standards, and we are determined to make it happen,” he declared.

Naidu outlined India’s three key advantages -- early economic reforms, demographic dividend, and first mover advantage in IT. “Today, we are the world’s fourth-largest economy, and by 2047, we will be the third-largest,” he said, crediting Modi for steering India’s growth.

He urged stakeholders to think big and act decisively to realise this vision. He further said AP has strong and dynamic human resources, fertile land, and is rich in agricultural commodities, especially horticulture, aquaculture, and commercial crops.