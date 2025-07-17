By 2047, AP will be the best State in India, asserts CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu released the report ‘Towards Swarna Andhra Pradesh@2047’, a comprehensive blueprint for the State’s economic development, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Prepared by the high-level Task Force for Economic Development, in collaboration with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the report outlines a transformative vision to position AP as India’s leading State by 2047.
Reflecting on his earlier Vision 2020 initiative, he noted that AP had successfully achieved its targets, and is now setting even more ambitious goals. He emphasised that Swarna Andhra Vision aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Viksit Bharat 2047.
“By 2047, AP will be the best State in India, meeting international standards, and we are determined to make it happen,” he declared.
Naidu outlined India’s three key advantages -- early economic reforms, demographic dividend, and first mover advantage in IT. “Today, we are the world’s fourth-largest economy, and by 2047, we will be the third-largest,” he said, crediting Modi for steering India’s growth.
He urged stakeholders to think big and act decisively to realise this vision. He further said AP has strong and dynamic human resources, fertile land, and is rich in agricultural commodities, especially horticulture, aquaculture, and commercial crops.
“By January 2026, the Government of AP will be starting quantum computing in the State, in collaboration with IBM, TCS and L&T. America has Silicon Valley; we are developing Quantum Valley in Amaravati. Deep tech will be used to improve all aspects of good governance in the State. With the help of data and AI, the government can make the right decisions,” he said.
“By August 15, all public services in AP will be available online in real-time, through WhatsApp. People will not have to go to any office,” he added.
“The day you join us, your project becomes our project,” Naidu told industrialists, assuring full government support. He thanked Task Force Chairman N Chandrasekaran and CII for their contributions, and pledged to implement the report’s recommendations.
Concluding his address, he underscored the synergy between policymakers and industry. “While politicians empower people through policy, businesses generate wealth, both are nation-building activities,” he said. Expressing confidence in India’s global leadership, Naidu declared, “Trust us, we will deliver. Give us a problem, we will solve it.”