Jagan promoting revenge politics: Health Minister Satya Kumar

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav has come down heavily on former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his recent remarks ‘endorsing’ violence in politics. Condemning Jagan’s statements at a press conference on Wednesday, he accused Jagan of openly promoting revenge politics, and exposing his violent and undemocratic nature.

In a strong rebuttal, Satya Kumar described Jagan’s 90-minute address as a display of ‘psychotic arrogance,’ and mocked his tone by referring to him as ‘Rappa...Rappa Reddy.’

The Health Minister expressed concern over Jagan’s threats of retaliation if voted back to power, and his justification of past violence committed by his supporters. “Such comments are not political statements but movie-style dialogues that glorify chaos,” he observed.

Yadav reminded the public of Jagan’s past misuse of power, particularly the alleged politicisation of the police system, filing false cases against opposition leaders. He pointed out the irony in Jagan now accusing the coalition government of vendetta politics.

He also criticised Jagan’s failure to fulfil major poll promises such as prohibition, stating that the former Chief Minister has no moral right to question the current administration’s progress in its first year. He accused Jagan of shedding crocodile tears for farmers despite neglecting major irrigation projects like Polavaram during his five-year rule.