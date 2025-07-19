Andhra's Bapatla Municipal High School gets a major facelift

GUNTUR: In a shining example of responsive governance and community-driven development, the Bapatla Municipal High School has undergone a complete transformation within a year, fulfilling a promise made by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu during a landmark event.

On December 7 last year, a grand Mega Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM) was held on the school premises, where parents, teachers, and members of the School Management Committee collectively brought several long-standing infrastructure issues to the attention of the Chief Minister.

Responding to their concerns on the same platform, Naidu assured immediate action and directed officials to upgrade the school within a year. True to his word, the school now boasts 24 newly constructed classrooms, a spacious dining hall, and well-equipped science laboratories. Local MLA Vegesana Narendra Varma Raju and Bapatla District Collector J Venkata Murali played a key role in ensuring the timely completion and maintaining the quality of the work.

The transformation was executed at a rapid pace, setting a benchmark for government school development. HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh lauded the achievement, stating, “We kept our word. I congratulate everyone who contributed to this remarkable transformation. I urge students and teachers to uphold the name of Bapatla Municipal High School by striving for academic excellence.”

According to Bapatla District Education Officer S Purushottam, the school has 747 students and 27 teachers.