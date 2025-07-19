Andhra's Bapatla Municipal High School gets a major facelift

GUNTUR: In a shining example of responsive governance and community-driven development, the Bapatla Municipal High School has undergone a complete transformation within a year, fulfilling a promise made by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu during a landmark event.
On December 7 last year, a grand Mega Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM) was held on the school premises, where parents, teachers, and members of the School Management Committee collectively brought several long-standing infrastructure issues to the attention of the Chief Minister.
Responding to their concerns on the same platform, Naidu assured immediate action and directed officials to upgrade the school within a year. True to his word, the school now boasts 24 newly constructed classrooms, a spacious dining hall, and well-equipped science laboratories. Local MLA Vegesana Narendra Varma Raju and Bapatla District Collector J Venkata Murali played a key role in ensuring the timely completion and maintaining the quality of the work.
The transformation was executed at a rapid pace, setting a benchmark for government school development. HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh lauded the achievement, stating, “We kept our word. I congratulate everyone who contributed to this remarkable transformation. I urge students and teachers to uphold the name of Bapatla Municipal High School by striving for academic excellence.”
According to Bapatla District Education Officer S Purushottam, the school has 747 students and 27 teachers.
Improved infra is expected to boost school enrolment
The improved infrastructure is expected to boost enrolment in the coming academic years. The Chief Minister sanctioned Rs 1.48 crore through the Education Department and an additional Rs 16 lakh under PM POSHAN funds, which facilitated the construction of new classrooms and science labs. The dining hall and kitchen are currently nearing completion. Established in 1901, the school has played a significant role in the region’s literacy movement.
However, due to a lack of proper facilities, student strength had dwindled in recent years. The recent developments aim to reverse this trend. Speaking to TNIE, M Nagireddy, Additional Project Coordinator of Samagra Shiksha, said the swift execution of works was made possible through inter-departmental coordination. After the completion of works and the official inauguration, the students will be shifted to the new building.