CRDA-IGBC program held to promote Net Zero goals in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: In a key step toward achieving Andhra Pradesh’s Net Zero target by 2040 and the Swarna Andhra 2047 vision, the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), in collaboration with the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), held a highlevel capacity-building programme for senior officials in Vijayawada on Friday.

The session, held at a city hotel, was attended by over 50 senior officials from APCRDA, including the Engineer-in-Chief, Chief Engineer (H&B), Director (Planning), Director (Environment), and heads of key departments. The training focused on IGBC’s Green Building Rating Systems, aimed at integrating sustainability into future infrastructure projects in the Capital Region. Commissioner K Kanna Babu, delivering the keynote address, reiterated APCRDA’s commitment to developing a sustainable Amaravati.

“Our goal is to make Amaravati a model green capital. Our upcoming head office will be a flagship Net Zero project,” he said, adding that IGBC’s support is crucial in achieving the 2040 target. Amaravati’s master plan earlier received IGBC’s Green Cities Platinum rating at the 2018 Happy Cities Summit, making it the first capital city in India to be certified by design. Vijay Sai Meka, chairman of the IGBC Amaravati Chapter, commended APCRDA’s efforts.

Other key participants included Ganesh Sai Chaitanya Gali, chapter co-chair, and Kiran Kumar Paruchuri, executive vice president of NAREDCO. They also announced the upcoming Green Andhra Summit on August 7. IGBC senior counsellor Sundeep V reaffirmed the council’s role as a knowledge partner in AP’s green transformation.