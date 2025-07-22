Andhra's EAGLE launches ‘Op Garuda 2.0’ to misuse of opiod

VIJAYAWADA: In a concerted effort to curb the misuse of the restricted drug ‘opioid,’ the Elite Anti-Narcotics Group for Law Enforcement (EAGLE), Drug Control Administration (DCA), and the Andhra Pradesh Chemists and Druggists Association launched Operation Garuda 2.0 with a state-wide workshop in Vijayawada on Monday.

EAGLE chief Ake Ravi Krishna, NTR DCP KGV Saritha, and DCA Director General Dr Manjula D Hosmani addressed the workshop, urging chemists and pharmaceutical traders not to sell opioids without a valid prescription.

Explaining the dangers of opioid misuse, Ravi Krishna said these drugs, derived from the opium poppy or synthesised in labs, are intended for managing moderate to severe pain. “Youngsters are misusing opioids for a sense of euphoria. Prolonged use can lead to severe health and neurological issues,” he warned.

The officials stressed the need for stricter monitoring and compliance, highlighting the drug’s addictive potential and its growing threat among youth.

DCA and EAGLE officials also resolved to conduct joint operations across the State to curb the illegal sale and misuse of opioids, signalling a stronger push against the narcotics menace.