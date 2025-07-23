Centre approves MIS to bail out Totapuri mango farmers of AP

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant boost for Totapuri mango farmers in Andhra Pradesh, the Centre has greenlit the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) following a proactive request from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The Centre’s approval, communicated via a letter dated July 20, 2025, to the Special Secretary of the Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Department, promises much-needed support to growers grappling with plummeting market prices.

Under this initiative, 1.62 lakh metric tonnes of Totapuri mangoes will be procured at a support price of Rs 1,493.73 per quintal, with the financial burden shared equally between the Centre and the State, offering a lifeline to distressed farmers.

Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani took to X to express deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan for endorsing a Price Deficiency Payment (PDP) scheme within the MIS framework for the 2025-26 season.

The scheme, detailed in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare’s documentation, covers 1.62 lakh metric tonnes, and establishes a Minimum Intervention Price (MIP) of Rs 1,493.73 per quintal, with a maximum support of Rs 372.68.

The cost-sharing model, split 50:50 between the Centre and the State, includes direct benefit transfer (DBT) to farmers to mitigate price falls.