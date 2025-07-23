Rs 110 crore worth of roads completed in Addanki: Min Gottipati Ravi Kumar

GUNTUR: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar on Tuesday announced that road works worth Rs 110 crore have been completed in Addanki constituency within a year, highlighting the coalition government’s focus on development.

Participating in the Intintiki Telugu Desam campaign in Addanki, he laid the foundation for the Rs 5.10 crore Vemparala–Mailavaram BT road and a Rs 55 lakh Jal Jeevan Mission project. He assured completion of the road within five months, with funding from Panchayat Raj, NABARD, and Roads and Buildings departments.

Gottipati criticised the previous YSRCP government for neglecting even basic road repairs. “They did not lay even a single kilometre of road in five years,” he alleged.

He praised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for extending infrastructure to rural areas on par with urban development.

The minister also accused YSRCP leaders of involvement in scams, including the liquor scam, and of spreading false propaganda to deflect from their failures. Highlighting welfare schemes, he said the government had allocated Rs 33,000 crore annually in pensions to 65 lakh beneficiaries and Rs 10,000 crore was transferred in a single day through Talli Ki Vandanam, and free LPG connections are being provided despite financial hurdles left by the previous regime.