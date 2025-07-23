Rs 2 crore assured for Pedana sanitation

VIJAYAWADA: Urban Development and Municipal Administration (MAUD) Minister Ponguru Narayana asserted that the people of the State have been happy over the past year under the NDA government.

He stated that the experienced Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, has been striving to bring the State back on track after it was completely neglected and ruined by the previous YSRCP government.

The minister, along with APSRTC Chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao and Pedana MLA Kagitha Krishna Prasad, conducted a door-to-door campaign in Pedana Municipality as part of the ‘Suparipalano Tholi Adugu’ (First Step towards Good Governance) programme on Tuesday.

During the campaign, Narayana explained various schemes being implemented for public welfare and assured the release of Rs 2 crore for the construction of drainage systems in Pedana Municipality. He further stated that despite the financial crisis caused by the previous regime, the current administration is committed to fulfilling all its election promises, including the ‘Super Six’.

He accused the YSRCP government of pushing the State into Rs 10 lakh crore debt.