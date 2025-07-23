TDP leader arrested for YSRCP activist’s murder

SRIKAKULAM: Police on Tuesday arrested Kottakota Ammi Naidu, an advocate and TDP leader, in connection with the murder of YSRCP activist Sattaru Gopi at Fareedpeta in Etcherla mandal. So far, nine accused have been arrested in the case.

Gopi was murdered on July 11 at Koyyiralla Junction. Ammi Naidu was arrested at his residence in Fareedpeta and later remanded by a judicial magistrate. Etcherla Sub-Inspector M Sandeep confirmed the arrest and remand to TNIE. Initially, police cited Gopi’s involvement in a family dispute between G Bhavani and her husband, G Uma Maheswara Rao, as the motive. However, YSRCP leaders alleged police were shielding the TDP leader and had distorted the facts. Party district president Dharmana Krishna Das submitted a petition to Superintendent of Police KV Maheswar Reddy, seeking further investigation.

Following the petition, the SP reviewed call records and other evidence, which indicated Ammi Naidu’s involvement in the dispute. He was subsequently arrested.