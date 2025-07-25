AP IT minister Lokesh pushes for national-level Gems and Jewellery Park in Mangalagiri

GUNTUR: HRD, IT, and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh has directed officials to develop the Mangalagiri Gems and Jewellery Park into a model facility of national excellence.

In a review meeting, Lokesh emphasised the need to fast-track construction of the Common Facility Centre (CFC) with Centre’s support. He said the park should attract India’s top 20 jewellery manufacturing firms to set up production units and retail outlets.

To ensure skill development, Lokesh recommended studying at the Indian Institute of Gems and Jewellery (IIGJ) in Udupi as a benchmark for training programmes.

Skill Development Corporation CEO Ganesh Kumar informed that the upcoming CFC and Centre of Excellence (CoE) will provide advanced training to 4,000 individuals annually. The park will include dedicated zones for manufacturing, retail, commercial, residential, and training purposes.

Lokesh also announced plans to establish a Model Career Centre (MCC) in Mangalagiri to provide job coaching, and skill upgrades.