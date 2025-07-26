ACME Solar signs pact with NHPC for 275 MW battery storage projects in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: ACME Solar Holdings has signed Battery Energy Storage Purchase Agreements (BESPA) with NHPC for two pioneering Standalone Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects, totaling 275 MW/550 MWh, in Andhra Pradesh.

The agreements, finalised through wholly owned subsidiaries, mark a significant step in bolstering India’s renewable energy infrastructure.

The projects, secured via an e-reverse auction on June 24, carry tariffs of INR 2,10,000/MW/month for a 50 MW/100 MWh system and INR 2,22,000/MW/month for a 225 MW/450 MWh system.

Supported by the Government of India’s Viability Gap Funding (VGF) scheme, which provides up to INR 27 lakh per MWh or 30% of the project cost (whichever is lower), the projects are set to be commissioned within 18 months from the signing date.

Following the issuance of the Letter of Award (LOA) on July 8, 2025, the swift transition to BESPA signing was facilitated by the pre-identification of State as the customer. The State will provide land and evacuation infrastructure, enabling faster project execution.

These standalone BESS installations, a first-of-their-kind in the state, will enhance grid stability by storing power during off-peak hours and supplying it during peak demand, aiding the integration of variable renewable sources like solar and wind.

Operating under a ‘BESS as a service’ model, the projects introduce a novel framework where capacity charges are payable, setting a precedent in India’s energy sector. This initiative strengthens ACME Solar’s portfolio by leveraging large-scale battery procurement and installation, positioning the company as a leader in innovative energy solutions.