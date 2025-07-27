Andhra Pradesh CM begins Singapore tour to woo investors

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to attract large-scale investments and promote ‘Brand Andhra Pradesh’, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has embarked on a five-day visit to Singapore. He departed from Hyderabad at 11:15 pm on Saturday and arrived at Changi Airport at 6:25 am on Sunday.

During his visit, the Chief Minister will engage with Singaporean industrialists, investors, and government officials, accompanied by HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh; Industries, Food Processing and Commerce Minister TG Bharath; Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P Narayana, and senior bureaucrats. His itinerary includes meetings, site visits, and participation in key forums aimed at fostering international partnerships.

On Day 1, Naidu will attend the Telugu Diaspora from South East Asia event at the OAVIS Auditorium, organised by the Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRT). The event is expected to draw around 1,500 delegates, including entrepreneurs and professionals from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand.

Discussions will centre on global employment opportunities for AP youth, NRI-driven exports, and skill development.

From this platform, Naidu will also invite Telugu industrialists and NRIs to support the State’s Zero Poverty Mission through the P4 initiative.

Soon after arrival, the Chief Minister will meet Indian High Commissioner Shilpak Ambule, followed by discussions with Surbana Jurong and Eversendai Engineering Chairman Tan Sri Dato AK Nathan. In the evening, he will attend a formal dinner hosted by the High Commissioner.