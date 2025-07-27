Andhra Pradesh CM begins Singapore tour to woo investors

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to attract large-scale investments and promote ‘Brand Andhra Pradesh’, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has embarked on a five-day visit to Singapore. He departed from Hyderabad at 11:15 pm on Saturday and arrived at Changi Airport at 6:25 am on Sunday.
During his visit, the Chief Minister will engage with Singaporean industrialists, investors, and government officials, accompanied by HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh; Industries, Food Processing and Commerce Minister TG Bharath; Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P Narayana, and senior bureaucrats. His itinerary includes meetings, site visits, and participation in key forums aimed at fostering international partnerships.
On Day 1, Naidu will attend the Telugu Diaspora from South East Asia event at the OAVIS Auditorium, organised by the Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRT). The event is expected to draw around 1,500 delegates, including entrepreneurs and professionals from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand.
Discussions will centre on global employment opportunities for AP youth, NRI-driven exports, and skill development.
From this platform, Naidu will also invite Telugu industrialists and NRIs to support the State’s Zero Poverty Mission through the P4 initiative.
Soon after arrival, the Chief Minister will meet Indian High Commissioner Shilpak Ambule, followed by discussions with Surbana Jurong and Eversendai Engineering Chairman Tan Sri Dato AK Nathan. In the evening, he will attend a formal dinner hosted by the High Commissioner.
On July 28, Naidu will meet Singapore’s Minister of Trade and Industry and visit Bidadari Estate to study sustainable urban planning. The delegation will also attend a roundtable on urban development and tour the Singapore Sports School to explore youth engagement in sports. A visit to Tuas Port will focus on port-led industrialisation, followed by the AP-Singapore Business Forum Roadshow.
On July 29, Naidu will hold meetings with top firms including AI Singapore, SIA Engineering, Keppel, and GIC, and participate in an IT & FinTech Business Roundtable with over 10 global companies.
The Chief Minister is also scheduled to meet Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and former Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Later, he will visit Jurong Petrochemical Island and attend a CEO Roundtable on ports and infrastructure.
On July 30, Naidu will meet representatives of CapitaLand, Sumitomo Mitsui Bank, and Temasek, followed by talks with Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.
On the final day, July 31, the Chief Minister will meet Home Minister K Shanmugam and other local leaders before returning to Hyderabad that night.
Over the course of the visit, Naidu will participate in 29 engagements, including six government meetings, fourteen one-on-one sessions, four site visits, three roundtables, and two diaspora and roadshow events.
The tour is expected to pave the way for global investments in Andhra Pradesh, with a strong focus on IT, fintech, urban development, sports, and port-based industrialisation.