Andhra's mega parent-teacher meeting sets Guinness Record

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has etched its name in the Guinness World Records by successfully organising the world’s largest Parent-Teacher Meeting (Mega PTM), held simultaneously across more than 61,000 government schools in the State.

The landmark achievement was formally announced by Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Monday, who credited the feat to the unwavering commitment of teachers, education officials, students, and the wider community.

According to Guinness World Records, over 53.4 lakh parents and teachers participated directly in the event. When including students, alumni, School Management Committees (SMCs), education volunteers, donors, and public representatives, total participation crossed 1.5 crore (15.2 million), making it the largest gathering of its kind ever recorded globally. The Mega PTM is part of the government’s larger mission to revitalise public education by improving infrastructure, integrating digital tools, enhancing transparency, and fostering community ownership. Under the AP Model Schools initiative, the state is working toward a futuristic, inclusive education system that aligns with its broader vision of becoming a global hub for knowledge and innovation, referred to as “Quantum Valley.”

To ensure credibility and scale, each school was required to submit detailed participation evidence via the LEAP App—a digital platform developed by the state government to streamline academic planning and performance monitoring. Schools uploaded three photographs, one video, verified participant counts, and witness reports. The verification process involved over 40 Guinness-appointed auditors who rigorously reviewed data submitted from the participating schools.

Minister Lokesh emphasised that the achievement goes beyond numbers. “This milestone reflects our commitment to making education a shared, community-driven effort. It is a tribute to the teachers who continue to be the backbone of this transformation,” he said.

Samagra Shiksha Project Director B Srinivasa Rao hailed the recognition as a powerful endorsement of the reforms under way. He noted that the state is building a more equitable, quality-focused education ecosystem through inclusive initiatives and technology-led monitoring. The Guinness World Records certificate will be formally presented in the second week of August at a special event in Amaravati.