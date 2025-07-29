CM Chandrababu Naidu invites Singapore firms to Visakhapatnam Partnership Summit on Nov 14

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu showcased Andhra Pradesh as a premier investment destination to the industrialists and assured them of complete security to their investments. He promoted the upcoming Visakhapatnam Partnership Summit in November and explored collaboration in ports, startups, and infrastructure.

Addressing the AP-Singapore Business Forum, Naidu presented the Swarna Andhra Vision 2047 blueprint and emphasised the shift from Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) to a Public-Private-People (P4) model focused on inclusive growth. He invited Singaporean firms to the November 14–15 summit in Visakhapatnam, calling a perfect platform to formalise partnerships.

“My 2014 visit for Amaravati’s master plan began our collaboration. Though ties have faced challenges, we are now rebuilding them. Singapore’s governance and planning continue to inspire us,” he said.

Highlighting AP’s investor-friendly policies, he noted the State’s growing infrastructure, sector-specific industrial policies, and three major industrial corridors: Visakhapatnam–Chennai, Bengaluru–Hyderabad, and Bengaluru–Chennai, which are focused on petrochemicals, food processing, and renewable energy. AP handles 30% of India’s maritime cargo and is expanding its six operational ports with four more underway, he said.

He also visited Singapore’s upcoming Tuas Port and held discussions with Vincent, Regional CEO of the Port of Singapore Authority (PSA), on AI integration, automation, and green port strategies. He said AP aims to develop a port every 50 km and adopt global standards in port-led industrialisation through potential joint ventures and tech transfer.

The delegation also explored real-time cargo tracking and surrounding ecosystem development for ports. A proposal for an AP-Singapore Startup Festival to support young entrepreneurs was welcomed by Naidu, who affirmed his government’s strong backing for innovation and enterprise.

Ministers Nara Lokesh, P Narayana, TG Bharath, and senior officials were part of the AP delegation.