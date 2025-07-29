Sports can be a growth engine for tourism: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu emphasised that sports can serve as a powerful engine for tourism and commercial development, and the State government is prioritising the sector through its new Sports Policy.

On the second day of his Singapore visit on Monday, the Chief Minister, accompanied by renowned badminton coach Pullela Gopichand, ministers and senior officials, visited the Singapore Sports School.

Naidu emphasised that sports schools should evolve into centres that also drive entertainment, tourism and economic activity. He reiterated Andhra Pradesh’s commitment to nurturing international-level athletes and outlined the State’s incentive programmes for sportspersons.

The Chief Minister noted that the sports quota in government jobs has been increased from 2% to 3%, and financial rewards for athletes have been significantly enhanced. Olympic gold medalists are awarded `7 crore, silver medalists `5 crore and bronze medalists `3 crore. Medal winners at the Olympics and Asian Games are also eligible for prestigious Group-1 government jobs.

Naidu announced that a dedicated Sports City is being developed in Amaravati, with integrated sports complexes planned for Tirupati, Visakhapatnam and Amaravati. Inspired by the Singapore Sports School, the State plans to establish similar institutions in Kadapa, Vijayawada and Vizianagaram.

Principal Ong Kim Soon shared that Singapore aims to become a global centre for sports excellence, with the Singapore Sports School playing a pivotal role. The school operates under a High-Performance Sports System, with world-class training infrastructure. Students are admitted from the age of 12 and offered academic flexibility alongside specialised sports training.

He said students showing genuine interest in sports are integrated into a structured pathway, developed in collaboration with national sports associations and academies.