Andhra CM Naidu wraps up Singapore visit, invites investments

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu concluded his four-day visit to Singapore on Wednesday, aimed at attracting investments and enhancing Andhra Pradesh’s global image. Accompanied by Ministers Nara Lokesh, P Narayana, TG Bharath, and senior officials, Naidu held 26 meetings, including roundtable discussions and visits to key infrastructure projects.

The Chief Minister’s engagements focused on restoring cordial ties with Singapore and showcasing Andhra Pradesh’s potential across sectors. He met President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, former Prime Minister and Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry Dr Tan See Leng. Discussions explored opportunities for collaboration in urban development, technology, and trade.

Naidu emphasised that his visit was intended to rebuild relations strained during the previous YSRCP regime. Several Singapore-based firms expressed interest in exploring investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh, signalling renewed confidence in the State’s leadership and vision. He invited Singapore representatives to attend the upcoming Investors Summit in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15, positioning the State as a prime destination for global investors.

A standout moment of the visit was the warm reception from the Telugu diaspora in Southeast Asia. Upon learning of Naidu’s return journey, hundreds of Telugu-speaking residents gathered at his hotel, chanting “Jai CBN” and offering a grand farewell.

Naidu thanked the diaspora for their affection and reiterated his commitment to transforming Andhra Pradesh into a globally competitive hub for innovation and investment.

After departing Singapore, the Chief Minister arrived at Hyderabad airport and then proceeded to Vijayawada, where he returned to his residence. The Chief Minister’s four-day visit marked a significant step in Andhra Pradesh’s efforts to re-engage with international partners and attract strategic investments for the State’s development.