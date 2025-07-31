Arrangements inspected for CM Naidu’s visit to Darsi

ONGOLE: Ahead of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Darsi on August 2 to launch the ‘Anna Data Sukhibhava’ scheme, Social Welfare Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, Prakasam Collector A Thameem Ansariya, Darsi TDP in-charge Gottipati Lakshmi, and others inspected arrangements in the town.

The CM’s meeting venue was finalised at Veerayapalem village.

Dola said, “The CM will launch the prestigious Anna Data Sukhibhava scheme, part of the Super Six promises. We are committed to making this event a grand success.”

The Minister added that the alliance government, under the CM and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, is focused on inclusive development. He cited initiatives, including setting up Burley tobacco purchase centres, financial aid for oil-palm farmers, early canal water release, distribution of pattadar passbooks in August, and free RTC bus travel scheme for women.

“In 13 months, we spent Rs 300 crore, including Rs 143 crore for repairs, Rs 58 crore for toilets, and Rs 100 crore for new hostels. We will take legal action if such false propaganda continues,” he warned.