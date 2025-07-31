Challenge GO on Lulu land, not PIL: Andhra Pradesh HC

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court on Wednesday directed a petitioner to formally challenge the Government Order (GO) pertaining to land allocation to the Lulu Group in Vijayawada.

The court stated that only after this challenge would it proceed with a comprehensive investigation into all land allocations made to the group in both Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada.

The HC issued these directives while hearing a PIL filed by Visakhapatnam-based advocate Pakala Satyanarayana. In his PIL, Satyanarayana sought the cancellation of GO 45, which he claims granted 13.74 acres of prime land in Visakhapatnam to the Lulu Group without a transparent bidding process while violating CRZ norms.

Senior counsel V Ashok, representing the petitioner, further informed the court that the latest GO for the prime land in Vijayawada also proposes a similar allocation to the group, again bypassing a transparent process.

The court adjourned the PIL hearing to next week, reiterating its intent to conduct a full-fledged inquiry into the land deals.