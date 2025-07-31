Cordon and search ops held to curb crime in Palnadu

GUNTUR: The Palnadu district police conducted extensive cordon and search operations in Narasaraopet Rural and Nakarikallu police station limits on Wednesday, to prevent crime and public reassurance.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kanchi Srinivasa Rao stated that the operations aimed to identify anti-social elements, habitual offenders, and individuals who disturb public peace. The drives were carried out in Chikati Colony (Narasaraopet Rural) and Kunkalagunta village (Nakarikallu) under the direct instructions of the SP. Teams conducted checks on suspects and their surroundings, with vigil on rowdy-sheeters, troublemakers, and accused in old cases.

During the operations, 25 two-wheelers without valid documents and 2 knives were seized in Chikati Colony. In Kunkalagunta, 36 undocumented two-wheelers, 10 knives, 2 axes, and one sickle were confiscated. Warnings were issued against involvement in illicit activities, and known offenders were counselled to reform.