Kakinada auto drivers launch protest against Rapido

KAKINADA: Auto owners and drivers in Kakinada city have launched a protest against Rapido services, deciding to delete the app from their mobile phones. The directive came from the Kakinada Auto Owners and Drivers Union, which instructed all auto stands in the city to spread the message and join the boycott.

Union president Mallikarjuna Rao stated that Rapido is a private company operating without sufficient government regulation. During a meeting convened at the Kakinada RTA office on Wednesday by Road Transport Authority officials and police, union leaders voiced strong objections to Rapido’s operations. They questioned the legality of bike taxi services and accused the company of damaging the livelihoods of traditional auto drivers.

Despite RTA officials asserting that Rapido vehicles have the right to operate, the union refused to accept the explanation. They argued that auto drivers face strict regulations, including payments of Rs 25,000 for point permissions, Rs 50 monthly for auto-stand maintenance, and Rs 100 annually for union membership. They also emphasized that only registered union members are permitted to pick up passengers at designated stands.

Currently, there are 85 auto stands in Kakinada, each with 60 to 70 members. Union leaders complained that Rapido services, particularly auto and bike rides, are reducing the number of daily trips for local drivers, making it difficult for them to pay EMIs and sustain their income.

The union has blocked Rapido vehicles from entering crowded public areas such as the railway station. Following the meeting, members assembled outside the RTA office and reaffirmed their decision to oppose Rapido’s presence in the city.