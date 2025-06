VISAKHAPATNAM: For the first time, the tribals of Jeelugulova, a remote PVTG (Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group) hamlet atop Samalamma Hill in Cheemalapadu panchayat of Ravikamatham mandal in Anakapalle district, have seen electric lights brighten their village.

Marking the occasion with joy and emotion, the villagers celebrated the moment with traditional Dhimsa dance on Sunday night. The hilltop village, home to eight families and around 50 people, has long lived in darkness, relying on fire torches and kerosene lamps.

Surrounded by dense forest and facing the constant threat of wild animals after nightfall, the villagers spent many years in fear and isolation.

“Even to charge a mobile phone, we had to walk nearly 7 kilometres to Bangaru Bandalu, the nearest village with a power supply. Night travel often came with the risk of snake bites and injuries,” the tribals recalled.

Some years ago, a few solar panels were provided to the village by social workers, offering limited relief from darkness. However, villagers recall that these panels often became ineffective during heavy rains, as they were prone to flooding.

The residents, belonging to the Kondh tribal community, primarily depend on cashew cultivation for their livelihood, while turmeric farming also supports their seasonal income. Over the years, Jeelugulova’s residents repeatedly raised their concerns at Zilla Parishad meetings in the erstwhile united Visakhapatnam district, requesting basic infrastructure like electricity and roads.

“Recognise us as people, give us light,” they had appealed, often holding torches during protests. After repeated protests, their plea eventually drew the attention of the National Human Rights Commission and senior district officials.

In 2022, the then District Collector of Anakapalle, Pattanshetti Ravi Subash, along with Narsipatnam RDO Ronanki Govinda Rao and other divisional officials, visited the village.

Jeelugulova tribals thank EE & Collector

Following the visit, the administration issued Aadhaar and ration cards and promised electricity, drinking water, and road connectivity. However, the promises took time to materialise. Now, under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM JANMAN) Scheme, Jeelugulova finally has access to electricity.

The villagers expressed heartfelt gratitude to the executive engineer of the electricity department and the district collector for fulfilling a long-standing need. Residents Korra Balaraju and Korra Mahesh, along with K Govinda Rao, district committee member of the CPI(M), conveyed their thanks to the officials who helped bring light to their village.