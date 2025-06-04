CM sets December 2026 deadline for completion of key ports, fishing harbours and airports

The Chief Minister directed the immediate initiation of Phase-1 works for new airports in Kuppam, Dagadarthi, Amaravati and Srikakulam (Palasa). He emphasised the goal of developing at least 20 ports and 14 airports across the State. He also ordered expansion of State roads in accordance with traffic needs, integrating them with national highways under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode. He announced plans to establish the Andhra Pradesh Logistics Corporation soon to drive infrastructure growth, covering ports, airports and fishing harbours. He also asked the officials to prepare a plan for setting up heliports in agency areas to promote tourism.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that construction of Machilipatnam Port has reached 43.25% completion, and is scheduled for full completion by November next year. Phase-1 of Ramayapatnam Port has stood at 63.89% completion, Mulapeta Port at 46.59%, and Kakinada Gateway Port at 29.92%. Regarding fishing harbours, Juvvaladinne is at 97.72% completion, Nizampatnam at 81.17%, Machilipatnam at 69.20%, and Uppada at 78.94%, the officials informed.