CM sets December 2026 deadline for completion of key ports, fishing harbours and airports

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to complete Phase-1 works of Machilipatnam, Ramayapatnam and Mulapeta ports as well as Kakinada Gateway Port by December next year. He also instructed them to complete Phase-1 construction of Juvvaladinne, Nizampatnam, Machilipatnam and Uppada fishing harbours within the same timeframe.
Chairing a review meeting at his camp office in Undavalli on Tuesday, he emphasised that ports and fishing harbours are valuable economic assets for AP. Naidu urged the officials to explore the possibility of upgrading fishing harbours into minor ports without causing inconvenience to local fishing communities, thereby enhancing regional incomes.
The Chief Minister directed the immediate initiation of Phase-1 works for new airports in Kuppam, Dagadarthi, Amaravati and Srikakulam (Palasa). He emphasised the goal of developing at least 20 ports and 14 airports across the State. He also ordered expansion of State roads in accordance with traffic needs, integrating them with national highways under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode. He announced plans to establish the Andhra Pradesh Logistics Corporation soon to drive infrastructure growth, covering ports, airports and fishing harbours. He also asked the officials to prepare a plan for setting up heliports in agency areas to promote tourism.
The officials informed the Chief Minister that construction of Machilipatnam Port has reached 43.25% completion, and is scheduled for full completion by November next year. Phase-1 of Ramayapatnam Port has stood at 63.89% completion, Mulapeta Port at 46.59%, and Kakinada Gateway Port at 29.92%. Regarding fishing harbours, Juvvaladinne is at 97.72% completion, Nizampatnam at 81.17%, Machilipatnam at 69.20%, and Uppada at 78.94%, the officials informed.