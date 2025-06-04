Fulfilment of all bifurcation promises sought

VIJAYAWADA: APCC media committee chairman and former Rajya Sabha member N Tulasi Reddy has emphasised that only a constructive public opposition can compel the Union government to fully implement the promises made under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Speaking at a roundtable conference organised by the Jai Andhra Democratic Forum at Janachaitanya Vedika Hall on Tuesday, Tulasi Reddy noted that only 10% of the bifurcation promises have been fulfilled in the past 11 years.

The meeting, chaired by forum secretary Avadhanula Hari, addressed unfulfilled bifurcation commitments, youth migration, and the State’s debt crisis. Tulasi Reddy slammed the Centre for denying Special Category Status to the State, and failing to provide a special package for seven backward districts, besides reducing the Polavaram project height, and allocating a meagre Rs 1,500 crore for the construction of new State capital Amaravati.

He highlighted that 197 institutions listed in Schedules 9 and 10 remain undivided between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana even after 11 years.