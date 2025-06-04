Lokesh ensures free college admission for three Inter toppers

Andhra Pradesh

ONGOLE: HRD Minister N Lokesh directed NTR Junior and Degree College for Women, Gandipet, run by the NTR Memorial Trust, to issue free admission letters to three top-performing Intermediate students.

HEC group topper Tammineni Chaturya of Cumbham Government Junior College, who scored 980 marks in the IPE, was offered free admission and IAS coaching under the government’s “Shining Stars” programme. The college extended admission offers to Vallepu Kusuma Sai Lashmi Kumari (CEC, 827 marks) from Krishna and Sarvepalli Rajeswari (MEC, 967 marks) from Guntur. Intermediate Board RIO (Ongole) A Simon Victor and Cumbham College Principal handed over the admission letter to Chaturya.

