VIJAYAWADA: Health officials confirmed three new COVID-19 cases in Kurnool district on Tuesday, with all patients testing positive through Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR).

The samples were collected on May 30, and results declared on May 31.

The first case is a 65-year-old man from Kalgotla village in Yemmiganur mandal. The second case involves a 25-year-old woman and the third patient is a 54-year-old woman from Kappal Nagar.