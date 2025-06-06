Anganwadis get eco-friendly cooktops

VIJAYAWADA: Marking World Environment Day, the Women Development and Child Welfare Department of Andhra Pradesh launched a massive tree-planting drive in Vijayawada, aiming to plant one crore saplings statewide. The initiative, targeted at Anganwadi teachers, also introduced eco-friendly cooking measures to promote sustainability.

Minister for Women, Child, and Tribal Welfare Gummidi Sandhyarani inaugurated the event alongside Vijayawada MP Kesineni Shivanath, MLA Gadde Rammohan, EESL CEO Vishal Kapoor, and Principal Secretary Suryakumari.

Sandhyarani emphasized the state’s commitment to a plastic-free future under Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership. As part of the first phase, 11,400 eco-friendly induction stoves will be distributed to Anganwadi centres, improving safety and reducing pollution.

She promised better pay, gratuity benefits, and lower administrative burdens for Anganwadi workers and announced infrastructure upgrades, including Rs 1 lakh for owned centres and RO plants and toilets for rented ones.

Mini centres will be upgraded, and women will be offered free bus travel from August 15. MP Shivanath pledged support for 553 Anganwadi centres in NTR district, including construction of compound walls for 226 centres. MLA Rammohan hailed the role of teachers in nation-building.

EESL CEO Kapoor praised Andhra Pradesh’s leadership in energy efficiency, attributing it to Naidu’s vision.