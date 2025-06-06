Two cops dismissed for role in Hyderabad drug trafficking case

TIRUPATI: Tirupati Armed Reserve Constables M. Guna Sekhar (ARPC 1501) and P. Ramachandra (Armed Head Constable 1425) have been dismissed from service for their involvement in a major drug trafficking case registered under the Kukatpally Police Station limits in Hyderabad.

Guna Sekhar, who was on casual leave from May 31 to June 9, was arrested on June 4 in Crime No. 725/2025. He faces serious charges under the NDPS Act, including Sections 8(c) r/w 21(c), 25A, and 29, which relate to possession, trafficking, and conspiracy involving commercial quantities of narcotics and precursor chemicals. Investigations revealed that both constables maintained close links with drug smugglers and facilitated the transport of narcotics using insider knowledge.

Their dismissal orders were issued under Article 311(2)(b) of the Constitution and Rule 25(11) of the APCS (CC&A) Rules, 1991, which permits termination without a full inquiry when it is not reasonably practicable. Guna Sekhar’s dismissal was ordered late Wednesday night by Tirupati SP V. Harshavardhan Raju, IPS, while Ramachandra’s order followed on Thursday.

The SP’s report termed Guna Sekhar’s conduct as gross misconduct, involving moral turpitude and a breach of integrity, in violation of Rule 3(1) of the AP Civil Services Conduct Rules, 1964. The report also cited national security concerns and the risk of interference with evidence and witnesses as reasons to forego a departmental inquiry.