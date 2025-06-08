Community volunteerism crucial to keep cities clean: US Consul General

VISAKHAPATNAM: Jennifer Larson, US Consul General in Hyderabad, underscored the importance of community volunteerism in maintaining urban cleanliness during a Community Day event organised at Rushikonda Beach in Vizag on Saturday.

The event was conducted by the American Corner at Andhra University. As part of the initiative, Consul General Larson joined students and volunteers in a beach clean-up drive, helping collect litter and waste along the shoreline.

She appreciated the active participation of locals in the clean-up drive, and expressed satisfaction with the collaborative spirit displayed in support of environmental protection.

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor GP Raja Sekhar, who also took part in the event, said such programmes play a valuable role in supporting beach maintenance, and fostering civic responsibility. He acknowledged the dedication of the volunteers involved in the clean-up. Registrar EN Dhanunjaya Rao called for steps to make the beach plastic-free.

All volunteers were awarded certificates of appreciation. Several university and consulate representatives, including Director of Physical Education N Vijay Mohan, NSS Coordinator S Haranath, NCC Coordinator NM Yugandhar, US Consulate Public Diplomacy Officer Emilia Smith, American Spaces Coordinator Melissa Nandula, and AU American Corner Coordinator Paul Douglas were present.