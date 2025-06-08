Former MLA SVSN Varma alleges illegal sand mining in Andhra's Pithapuram

KAKINADA: Former MLA SVSN Varma alleged that large-scale illegal sand mining had been going on unabated in Pithapuram Assembly constituency for the past five years. On Saturday, Varma, along with local TDP leaders, visited several sand reaches, and lodged a formal complaint with police. He accused some individuals affiliated with the YSRCP before the 2024 elections, now associated with the Jana Sena Party, of being involved in looting massive quantities of sand.

Speaking to the media, Varma said, “If a common man takes a handful of sand, police arrest him. Though hundreds of lorries are illegally transporting sand, no action has been taken.” The former MLA said illegal sand mining was being used as a tool to defame the NDA government.