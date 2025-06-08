TTD plans modern security system at Alipiri checkpost

TIRUMALA: To address the growing vehicular traffic, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is planning to introduce state-of-the-art technology at the Alipiri checkpoint. TTD Executive Officer (EO) J Syamala Rao announced the initiative during a review meeting held at the TTD Administrative Building on Saturday evening.
The EO directed officials to upgrade the Alipiri Toll Plaza Centre into a modern inspection hub, ensuring a seamless scanning process for devotees while reducing waiting times. He emphasised the need for an efficient system for scanning two-wheelers, four-wheelers, and six-wheelers, allowing for quicker security checks and luggage handling.
To implement these improvements, officials have been tasked with preparing a comprehensive report covering human resource requirements, advanced technology, queue management, security protocols, training for personnel, and the installation of high-tech CCTV surveillance. They will also explore luggage screening techniques used at international airports to enhance safety measures.
Additionally, the TTD IT and Vigilance departments will collaborate on a system to provide devotees with real-time luggage tracking once they deposit their belongings at Alipiri and travel to Tirumala.