TTD plans modern security system at Alipiri checkpost

They will also explore luggage screening techniques used at international airports to enhance safety measures.
He emphasised the need for an efficient system for scanning two-wheelers, four-wheelers, and six-wheelers, allowing for quicker security checks and luggage handling.
TIRUMALA: To address the growing vehicular traffic, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is planning to introduce state-of-the-art technology at the Alipiri checkpoint. TTD Executive Officer (EO) J Syamala Rao announced the initiative during a review meeting held at the TTD Administrative Building on Saturday evening.

The EO directed officials to upgrade the Alipiri Toll Plaza Centre into a modern inspection hub, ensuring a seamless scanning process for devotees while reducing waiting times. He emphasised the need for an efficient system for scanning two-wheelers, four-wheelers, and six-wheelers, allowing for quicker security checks and luggage handling.

To implement these improvements, officials have been tasked with preparing a comprehensive report covering human resource requirements, advanced technology, queue management, security protocols, training for personnel, and the installation of high-tech CCTV surveillance. They will also explore luggage screening techniques used at international airports to enhance safety measures.

Additionally, the TTD IT and Vigilance departments will collaborate on a system to provide devotees with real-time luggage tracking once they deposit their belongings at Alipiri and travel to Tirumala.

