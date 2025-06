VIJAYAWADA: Avanaganti Anirudh Reddy from Hyderabad secured the top rank while Mandavyapuram Bhanu Charan Reddy of Srikalahasti and Kotipalli Yaseanth Satwik from Palacole took the second and third ranks, respectively, in the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2025.

The results of the AP EAPCET 2025 were officially released on Sunday evening by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK), which conducted the exam on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

Minister for Higher Education Nara Lokesh announced the results via social media platform X, congratulating all the successful candidates.

In the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream, the top rank was claimed by Ramayanam Venkata Naga Sai Harshavardhan from Penamaluru in Krishna district.

Shanmukha Nishanth Akshintala from Chanda Nagar, Telangana, and Degala Akirananda Vinay Mallesh Kumar from Chopela village in Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district secured the second and third positions, respectively.

Out of the total 3,62,448 candidates who applied, 3,40,300 appeared for the exam across Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy streams.

The overall pass percentage stood at 75.67%, with 2,57,509 students qualifying. In the Engineering stream, 2,64,840 candidates appeared, and 1,89,748 qualified, marking a pass rate of 71.65%.

In the Agriculture and Pharmacy streams, 75,460 candidates appeared, and 67,761 qualified, achieving a pass percentage of 89.8%.