SGTs to get manual counselling for transfer as Andhra government yields to demand

VIJAYAWADA: In a welcome move for the teaching community, the State government has decided to conduct manual counselling for Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs), replacing the earlier plan of web-based counselling.

The announcement came late on Monday evening, following growing concerns from teachers over the online process.

TDP General Secretary and HRD Minister N Lokesh shared the decision on social media platform X, stating, “After my field visit to Parvathipuram Manyam district, I discussed SGT counselling with public representatives and TDP MLCs Vepada Chiranjeevi, Kancharla Srikanth, Bhumireddy Ram Gopal Reddy, Alapati Raja, and Perabathula Rajasekhar.

“The MLCs conveyed the views of the teachers to me. As per their request, we have decided to conduct manual counselling for SGTs instead of online counselling.” The move comes after repeated appeals by teachers’ unions and elected representatives who flagged issues with the online process, citing lack of transparency and technical challenges. The government’s shift to manual counselling is being seen as a significant step toward ensuring a fair and stress-free transfer process.

On Sunday, the Director of School Education announced Slot Counselling within Web Counselling. Teacher associations across the State have welcomed the latest decision of manual counselling.