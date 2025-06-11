Journalist Kommineni sent to 14-day remand

Srinivasarao was arrested by Tulluru police in Hyderabad on Monday and brought to Nallapadu police station in Guntur via Vijayawada. Before being produced in court, he underwent a medical check-up at Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH), where doctors diagnosed a urinary tract infection. Other health parameters, including heart and sugar levels, were found to be normal.

The case stems from a controversial television debate where journalist Krishnam Raju described Amaravati as ‘a capital of prostitutes’ instead of ‘a capital of goddesses.’ Srinivasarao, rather than denouncing the remarks, reportedly endorsed them by citing similar views and suggesting that such statements attract online abuse, according to the complaint.

The remarks provoked widespread outrage from women’s groups, civil society members, and Dalit organisations across Andhra Pradesh, leading to multiple complaints at police stations.

While Srinivasarao was promptly arrested, Krishnam Raju is reportedly absconding, and efforts are underway to trace him.

Given the heightened public emotions, particularly among women and Dalit communities in Amaravati, police arranged tight security during Srinivasarao’s court appearance. Escort vehicles were flanked by additional convoy vehicles as a precautionary measure.