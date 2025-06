PARAWADA (Andhra Pradesh): Two workers died in an accident at the effluent treatment plant of a pharma company here, said police on Thursday.

Parawada sub-divisional police officer Vishnu Swaroop said the accident occurred around 1 am at SS Pharma company in Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City in Anakapalli district.

Three workers were hospitalised, out of whom two succumbed while another worker is in a critical state