Dy CM Pawan Kalyan invited to Murugan Devotees’ Conference to be held in Madurai

VIJAYAWADA: Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran on Thursday extended an invitation to Jana Sena Party chief and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to attend Muruga Bhakthargal Maanadu (Murugan Devotees’ Conference) scheduled to be held at Madurai on June 22. Pawan Kalyan has been invited to attend the spiritual gathering as a chief guest.

Nagendran, along with a delegation of BJP leaders, met Pawan Kalyan at the JSP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Thursday to personally hand over the invitation. They described the conclave as a significant spiritual event aimed at reinforcing Sanatana Dharma, and said devotees from across Tamil Nadu, especially from the six prominent Shanmukha Kshetras will participate in it.

The BJP leaders also informed that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also been invited as the chief guest for the conclave. BJP Tamil Nadu in-charge Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, leaders M Chakravarthy, S Amaraprasad Reddy, and KS Radhakrishnan were part of the delegation.