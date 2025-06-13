Vizag sewerage project cost revised to Rs 452 crore

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has issued a revised administrative sanction of Rs 452.46 crore to the Greater Visakhapatnam Smart City Corporation Limited (GVSCCL) for the implementation of an integrated sewage collection and conveyance system, along with a Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP), in Pendurthi of Visakhapatnam district. The project includes Recycled Sewage Gravity Flow (RSGF), Tertiary Treatment, and comprehensive Operation and Maintenance (O&M) services for 15 years.

Principal Secretary (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) S Suresh Kumar said the initiative marks a critical step in enhancing urban sanitation infrastructure and promoting the sustainable reuse of treated wastewater in the rapidly growing city.

Taken up jointly by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and GVSCCL, the project aims to establish an underground drainage network for around 12,000 houses, ensuring the safe collection, treatment and disposal of sewage.

Initially awarded to Tata Projects Ltd in 2018 with a stipulated completion period of 2 years and 5 months, the original deadline of April 23, 2021, was extended due to various unforeseen delays.

The latest extension of time (EoT) now allows project completion by July 31, 2025, with work nearing completion.

Several technical changes became necessary during execution, such as constructing a fourth aeration tank at Narava STP, enhancing the flash mixer feed sump capacity, and undertaking dust-filling works along the BRTS road, and Chinthala Agraharam.

The original project cost was Rs 412 crore. However, due to rising input costs, interest during construction, and an increase in GST from 12% to 18%, the project saw a cost overrun. GVSCCL requested an additional Rs 40.46 crore, which the government approved, including a supplementary contribution from the GVMC. It ensures the timely delivery of this vital infrastructure project.