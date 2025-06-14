Proud moment for Andhra Pradesh as Belum Caves get GSI tag

VIJAYAWADA: The Geological Survey of India (GSI) has granted Geo Heritage Site status to the historic Belum Caves. With this recognition, Belum Caves becomes the seventh site in the State to receive this prestigious status.

Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh hailed the recognition as a proud moment. “Glad that the GSI has given special recognition to the world-famous Belum Caves in Kolimigundla of Nandyal district. These are not just natural wonders but ancient cultural sites that deserve national and global attention,” he said. Belum Caves is the country’s second-longest publicly accessible limestone cave system.

Formed by a tributary of the ancient Chitravathi River, the site also features archaeological remains, including pre-Buddhist pottery and relics linked to Buddhist and Jain monks.

The caves were first documented in 1884 by British geologist Robert Bruce Foote. They were later explored in the 1980s and declared a protected site in 1988 before opening to the public in 2002. Durgesh said that the inclusion in the GSI list is expected to increase both domestic and international tourist footfall. “With this announcement, Belum Caves will become even more popular as a tourist destination. The tag will also bring infrastructure improvements,” he added.

He said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is committed to strengthening tourism in the State. “We will ensure more publicity for Belum Caves to attract foreign visitors and highlight its geological and cultural significance,” Durgesh said.

The tourism department plans to enhance connectivity, upgrade amenities, and promote the site to align with the international attention it is now poised to receive.