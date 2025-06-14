SC order over journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao case a slap on the face of CM Naidu: Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the Supreme Court’s directive to immediately release senior journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao was a resounding slap on the face of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who has been functioning in an authoritarian and undemocratic manner. The apex court rightly observed that the arrest was a serious violation of fundamental rights, and freedom of expression, he said.

“At a time when serious public scrutiny is building around massive corruption in the name of Amaravati, failed governance, and deteriorating law and order, Chandrababu created a false controversy with his so-called yellow gang to divert public attention. By falsely attributing comments to Kommineni garu and launching a targeted campaign of misinformation and violence, including orchestrated attacks on Sakshi media offices, Chandrababu trampled on media freedom and democracy,” Jagan posted on X on Friday.

Jagan said even after the Supreme Court’s directive, Naidu continued to blame the YSRCP and Sakshi, exposing his political agenda. “The apex court’s order has shattered this conspiracy, reminding the nation once again that truth will prevail,” he added.